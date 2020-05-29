The crust of a loaf or pizza

Is often a crunch of sweet manna,

but beyond it lie soft grains

of sunshine, or sauces the colour

of life-blood with spices and herbs

that sing, for inside is the richness.

Within lies fullness of flavour.

Soul-ships can sail in the harbour,

a calm, platitudinous sea; or linger long

on a cliche´d barque in literal reality,

but beyond the safe water lie manuscript

depths. ‘Search,’ He said. Out in the brine,

pilgrim sailor am I, hearing rustle of rigging.

I need daily eyesalve to cast out a net,

clasp wisdom’s pearl of great price;

meet star fish and angels and trumpets,

cruel crown of thorns and its pain;

deeper yet, deeper yet into the flood,

ocean deep, there to feed freely on

bread-fruit of life with my guide.

Past the edge, deep in, lies fullness

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash

