Dan Weber, NAD Communication Director — Adventist Voices

We kick off the New Year with Dan Weber, director of communication for the North American Division. We discuss why diversity is the future of NAD health, his personal experience with life-changing mission service, and Kings basketball.

Further Reading:

“Two Years in Iceland Changed Dan Weber’s Life” — Interview with Alita Byrd for Spectrum, November 25, 2019.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo courtesy of NAD website.

