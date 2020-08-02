A Conversation with Herbert Blomstedt — Adventist Voices

The conductor laureate Herbert Blomstedt discusses his strict and musical Adventist upbringing, his favorite hymns and the changing landscape of hymnals, why he pursued a career as a conductor, and what concerts he has in store.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1927, Herbert Blomstedt moved with his family to Sweden in 1929. His mother, a pianist, gave him his first musical training. This led him eventually to the Royal College of Music in Stockholm and to the University of Uppsala. Herbert Blomstedt is in constant demand as a guest conductor and has led many of the world's greatest orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam, Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Philadelphia Orchestra.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

