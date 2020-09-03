Bonnie Dwyer's Amazing Facts — Adventist Voices

Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum, talks about the latest issue of the journal, including the Black Lives Matter articles and the focus on science and art. In addition, she discusses the controversy surrounding Doug Batchelor's Amazing Facts walk-back on accepting government money.

