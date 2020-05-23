Bonnie Dwyer on COVID and Adventism — Adventist Voices

Spectrum Editor Bonnie Dwyer discusses how the current pandemic has affected Adventism. From tithe to Sabbath School, she reflects on the changes to how the church gathers at various levels and sees hope in the emerging opportunities for creativity.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

