Bonnie Dwyer on COVID and Adventism — Adventist Voices

Spectrum Banner Image: Click for COVID-19 coverage
 

 

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
May 8, 2020

Spectrum Editor Bonnie Dwyer discusses how the current pandemic has affected Adventism. From tithe to Sabbath School, she reflects on the changes to how the church gathers at various levels and sees hope in the emerging opportunities for creativity.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunesStitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

 

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Magazine Donation Page: Help Support Independent Adventist Journalism




Barry Casey sidebar image

Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up