Black Lives Matter — Adventist Voices

In light of the George Floyd murder and Black Lives Matter activism, we discuss the need for fewer sermons about forgiveness, the pros and cons of bias, and how Adventists for Social Justice is growing. Courtney Ray, MDiv, PhD is President of the Society for Black Neuropsychology and an ordained minister of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Nicole Baster on Unsplash

