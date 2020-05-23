My feline friend, Samson, now deceased,

was a giant like his namesake. Handsome,

strong and loving, he warmed my lonely bed.

In darkest of all days when my dearest

lay sans smile, sans speech, sans sight

and strength, terminal, he understood:

applied a perfect poultice of purring

to lessen pain, decrease the fog.

I asked a friend in wonder, “Will there be

any cats in Heaven?” My friend replied

with confidence, surprised, “Oh yes indeed,

of course, lots of cats in Heaven!”

Then I remembered:

“The wolf will lie with the lamb, the calf

and the lion, the yearling, and a little child

will lead them.” And I read, “Weep no more,

behold the lion of the tribe of Judah!”

Makes me glad and assured. Grace will reign,

no more pain, every tear dried, and perhaps

there may even be, yes, lots of cats in Heaven.

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo courtesy of Marye Trim.

