Alisa Williams on Annual Council — Adventist Voices

Spectrum managing editor Alisa Williams reports on global Adventist finances, electronic voting, and the changes to next year’s GC Session. We also discuss the rise of Adventist pioneer parody Twitter accounts and why they might be good for learning our history.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash / SpectrumMagazine.org

