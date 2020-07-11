Alex Bryan on All American Presidents — Adventist Voices

Dr. Alex Bryan, chief mission officer for Adventist Health, talks about reading a biography on every American president. We discuss his insights into the meaning of the presidency, who he learned to love, and some major lessons on leadership.

