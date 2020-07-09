Adventists for Social Justice — Adventist Voices

Dr. Tiffany Llewellyn is the founder and president of Adventists for Social Justice. We discuss its founding, the growing anti-racist activism in Adventism, and also her recent comments about misogyny in church programming.

Further Reading:

“Alabama Agitation: Notes from the 4th Annual Adventists for Social Justice Conference,” November 14, 2019

“Crossing the Divide: The 2nd Annual Social Justice Summit,” November 8, 2017

“Online Group Mobilizes Young Adventists for Social Justice” — Interview with Tiffany Llewellyn, August 14, 2016

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Logo courtesy of ASJ.

