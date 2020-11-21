Adventist Peace Fellowship — Adventist Voices

Marci Corea joins me to discuss her role as the University Outreach Coordinator for Adventist Peace Fellowship. In addition to learning more about what the org does, we discuss some of what both of us recently learned on Spectrum’s Civil Rights Journey in Alabama and how growing up doing short-term mission trips inspired Marci to care about justice work.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, and Simplecast, or below:

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Logo courtesy of Adventist Peace Fellowship.

