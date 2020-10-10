The Adventist Footballer — Adventist Voices

With sports increasingly back from quarantine, I talk with a London-based Adventist who played semi-pro football (soccer) before returning to Sabbath observance. “The SDA Footballer” shares his story of struggling with his faith, being an Everton FC fan, and how he continues to combine his love of sport and community uplift.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Tevarak Phanduang on Unsplash / SpectrumMagazine.org

