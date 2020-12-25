I chop away the wispy hair of spring onions,
preparing for a Christmas recipe.
They strangely, overwhelmingly remind me
of sighs and sobs and suffering of innocents
around a sin-sick world. Their tears
spill over tinsel balls this Advent season
where there is little room at the inn.
But see, beyond the gaudy gloom and woe,
above the pseudo ‘ho-ho-ho’, a star
of hope is shining still for all of us
who kneel and bring a gift,
repentance-wrapped - hearts of love
and gratitude; a thousand thankyous
for Heaven’s Christmas gift, the best.
Glorious star of healing, shine on!
New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).
Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash
We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.