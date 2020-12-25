I chop away the wispy hair of spring onions,

preparing for a Christmas recipe.

They strangely, overwhelmingly remind me

of sighs and sobs and suffering of innocents

around a sin-sick world. Their tears

spill over tinsel balls this Advent season

where there is little room at the inn.

But see, beyond the gaudy gloom and woe,

above the pseudo ‘ho-ho-ho’, a star

of hope is shining still for all of us

who kneel and bring a gift,

repentance-wrapped - hearts of love

and gratitude; a thousand thankyous

for Heaven’s Christmas gift, the best.

Glorious star of healing, shine on!

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

