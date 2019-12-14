The Year in Adventism with Bonnie Dwyer — Adventist Voices

In our final podcast episode of 2019, Bonnie Dwyer, the editor of Spectrum, and Alexander Carpenter reflect on the year in Adventism including Annual Council and recent scholarly work on the 1919 Bible Conference. We also look back on the year for Spectrum and draw attention to some major investigative reporting as well as hint at what Spectrum will be doing in 2020. Finally, we reflect on the Advent season and the spirit of giving.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

