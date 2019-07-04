Summer Reading with Spectrum's Alisa Williams — Adventist Voices

She probably reads more books than you. In this Adventist Voices episode, Spectrum managing editor Alisa Williams talks about how she reads about one hundred books a year. She also shares the highs and lows from the ten she read in June — on religion, young adult literature, poetry, and suspense. We also discuss the pros and cons about her life online with Spectrum and what gives her hope for the future of Adventism.

Listen to this new Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

Books and book reviews mentioned in this episode:

Book Review: The Church of Us vs. Them by David E. Fitch

Book Review: When Poets Pray by Marilyn McEntyre

Books by Rachel Held Evans

Mystery/suspense: the Sue Grafton alphabet mysteries, the Nevada Barr national park mysteries, and Jane Harper's books.

Young adult: American Street by Ibi Zoboi

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

