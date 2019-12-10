Storm

I walk alone to reach a distant hill.

The night is calm, so clear, and gently mild;

Grows darker, bleaker, colder even still,

A storm soon spreads with power, strong, and wild.

The mighty winds with force impulsive rage

To drive the trees to shake with strength insane,

Upon a frightful, fearful, nervous stage

Before a sky of cold and teeming rain.

The lightning with a sudden blinding flash

Illuminates the sky with brilliant light

And thunder shatters with a mighty crash

To pierce the silence of this unreal night.

This night most dreadful; but I do not fear.

God’s calming hand and mighty strength are here.

Heber Bouland began attending Cradle Roll Sabbath School in 1932 when he was four years old. He is a retired systems analyst and is now an artist and author of The Last Trolley Stop, a memoir about growing up in Takoma Park during the Great Depression. He currently resides in Columbia, Maryland with his wife, Dolores.

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

