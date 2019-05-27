Signs of Contradiction: A Sermon for Memorial Day

On Sabbath, May 25, 2019, Chaplain (Major) William Cork, Assistant Director for Adventist Chaplaincy Ministries NAD, preached at the Houston Central Seventh-day Adventist Church.

His sermon, titled “Signs of Contradiction,” outlined the history of non-combatancy and military service in the Seventh-day Adventist Church and how the church has grappled with the questions surrounding how to best serve both God and nation.

“If it was true of our Lord, that he would be a sign of contradiction, how much more should that be true for those of us who seek to follow him?” asked Chaplain Cork, taking his title from Luke 2:25-35.

WATCH “Signs of Contradiction” (sermon begins at 44:35):

The sermon can also be watched on the Houston Central Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Facebook page.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image: video still

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.