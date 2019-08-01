Shooting the Breeze: Favorite Books and Film — Adventist Voices

This week I talk with someone I've been shooting the breeze with for several decades: Ronald Osborn, Associate Professor of Ethics and Philosophy at La Sierra University. We talk about our top three books of the Bible, The Brothers Karamazov, the HBO series Chernobyl, the current film The Farewell, and other light summer fare.

