Road to the GC Session (Part 3): Social Media and a Guide for First Timers — Adventist Voices

In our third episode of the "Road to the General Conference Session" series, I chat with our social media stars from the last one: Rachel Logan and Alisa Williams. We laugh a lot remembering the 2015 session. We also discuss the role of Twitter and independent journalism, and Rachel and Alisa provide some survival tips for first timers.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

