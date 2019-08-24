Road to the GC (Part 2): Running to the City — Indianapolis — Adventist Voices

In this episode of Adventist Voices, I chat with Humans of Adventism creator Kaleb Eisele about his hometown of Indianapolis, the site of the 2020 General Conference Session. We discuss the culture of Indiana Adventism, how GC attendees can better understand urban contexts, as well as hospitality insights from his recent visit to Oregon camp meeting.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.