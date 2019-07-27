Road to the GC (Part 1) — Adventist Voices

This week we kick off a new series focused on the next General Conference Session. My guests are Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum, and Raymond Dabrowski, longtime director of communication for the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and the current director of communication for the Rocky Mountain Conference.

In this rambling conversation focusing on media at the GC Session, Ray shares his insider perspective managing church messaging and Bonnie discusses what she finds important for reporting the news.

