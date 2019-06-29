Podcast Highlights Religious Liberty and Social Justice through Adventist Lens

Peter Chung, a history teacher at San Gabriel Academy in Southern California, hosts a religious liberty and social justice podcast series, "Healing the Nations," that addresses current issues "through the lens of the historical religious liberty view of the Seventh-day Adventist Church."

According to Chung, the podcast seeks to inform the listener of solutions to the problem of society without resorting to partisan politics and seeking the government to legislate religious morality. “We explore religious liberty through prophecy, history, and current events from leading pastors and speakers from the Seventh-day Adventist Church.”

Podcast guests have included Ivor Myers, Dwayne Lemon, Keala Thompson, Alan Reinach, Rico Hill, Dr. Eric Walsh among many others. According to Chung, “We pray and strive to show that there is a Christian Church that believes in liberty of conscience for all and as President Kennedy eloquently stated of an America ‘where the separation of church and state is absolute, where no Catholic prelate would tell the president (should he be Catholic) how to act, and no Protestant minister would tell his parishioners for whom to vote….’”

The podcast is available on the following platforms:

Podbean: http://www.healingthenations.podbean.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1HKHjwt2CEq7VLJbIRb30l

iTunes: ‎Healing The Nations Podcast on Apple Podcasts

Podcast host Peter Chung and guest Pastor Ivor Meyers.

