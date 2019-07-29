Penultimate

We take unreasonable comfort in thinking we’re the last generation

Putting a bow on history;

Making the closing argument;

Vindicating the character of God.

But what if we are the next to the last generation,

Living before the holy are holy still,

And the wicked have had their fill?

Before the veil is torn like a bandage from reality.

What difference would that make? Should we be

Serving or sharing?

Cleaning the rivers or cleansing the church?

Helping the homeless or seeking for holiness?

Or do we say, who cares,

It won’t matter in eternity.

The books will be audited,

And all evidence of sin will be burned away.

What can really be expected of penultimates if we are only

Pilgrims and strangers;

Spectators and rubberneckers;

Well-wishers and weekend warriors

Until the end begins?

Don has spent the majority of his career in education teaching from academy to post graduate. For the past 18 years he has been in academic administration first as Chief Academic Officer and now as Assistant to the President for AdventHealth University. Don has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master of Divinity degree from Andrews University, and a Ph.D. in Counseling from Purdue University.

Photo from Pexels

