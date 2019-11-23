Little Debbie's Social Media Voice: Bryant Rodriguez — Adventist Voices

Bryant Rodriguez shares how he went from studying theology at Southern Adventist University to becoming the Digital and Social Media Strategist for McKee Foods Corporation, the maker of Little Debbie snacks. We discuss how he blew up the internet as an intern, the tensions between health-conscious Adventist values and making Cosmic Brownies, the "voice" of Little Debbie, and how Bryant stays connected to Adventist ministry.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

