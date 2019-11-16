LGBTIQ+ Adventism with Dave Ferguson — Adventist Voices

I chat with Dave Ferguson, Director of Church Relations for Seventh-day Adventist Kinship International, an organization for current and former Adventists who identify as LGBTIQ+. We discuss his work connecting church leaders to Kinship, the power of Kinship Kampmeetings, his commitment to local congressional ministry, and what gives him hope.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Nadine Shaabana on Unsplash / SpectrumMagazine.org

