Jason Hines on Racism and Reconciliation — Adventist Voices

In this episode of Adventist Voices, I ask Adventist Forum board member Jason Hines about his recent column for Spectrum "Liberation and Reconciliation." We discuss Black Liberation Theology, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa, and how Adventism might address the race-based inequalities in our community. Jason Hines teaches at AdventHealth University in Orlando, FL. He holds a doctorate in Religion, Politics, and Society from Baylor University, a Master’s in Religion from the Seminary at Andrews University, a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School, and a Bachelor’s in Political Science from the University of Connecticut.

