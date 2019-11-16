Gossip Juice and the Meanings of Meetings: Annual Council & NAD — Adventist Voices

Alisa Williams, managing editor for the Spectrum website, reviews the North American Division Year-end Meetings. We also discuss her thoughts on the recent Annual Council drama and how that will impact the upcoming 2020 General Conference Session. Finally, there’s #GossipJuice talk.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Pieter Damsteegt, North American Division Communication on Flickr / SpectrumMagazine.org

