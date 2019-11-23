Gordon Bietz: An NAD Higher Ed System — Adventist Voices

Retired Southern Adventist University president Gordon Bietz shares his vision for a North American Division Higher Educational System that addresses the current high costs, declining enrollment, and regional redundancies. In “retirement” he serves the NAD as a part-time Associate Director for Higher Education and the Director of the Association of Adventist Colleges and Universities.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

