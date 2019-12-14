Girl Meets Church: Is There Room For A Blackness in Adventism? — Adventist Voices

Dr. Sydney Freeman, Jr., is an associate professor at the University of Idaho. He is founder and editor-in-chief of The Journal for the Study of Postsecondary and Tertiary Education.

In this episode, host Tiffany Llewellyn speaks with Dr. Freeman about his passion for black authors, a black theology within Adventism, and the concept of a Black Adventist Identity Development.

About the Host:

Tiffany Llewellyn is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who is passionate about all things race, justice, mental health, and culture. Although she considers herself a change agent and voice for the voiceless, her passion for social justice aims to restore voices to those who have been silenced.

