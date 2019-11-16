Girl Meets Church: The Seventh-day Activist

Dr. Jaime Kowlessar serves with his wife Carlene, and two daughters, as a pastor of the City Temple SDA Church in Dallas, Texas. He is widely known as the “Seventh-day Activist” due to his passion and commitment to social justice advocacy in the church and community.

Dr. Kowlessar mixes activism with faith, consistently challenging the church to assist those in need. He regularly partners with local church leaders to improve the Cedar Crest community’s economic, educational and spiritual conditions. He has authored two books, Don’t Leave the Neighbor Out of the Hood: Reversing the Mis-Education of the Seventh-day Adventist and Justice or Just Us: Sermons and Reflections on Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. You can find more information about him on his website RaiseYourVoices.co.

In this episode, host Tiffany Llewellyn and Dr. K discuss his views on social justice within an Adventist theological framework, women’s ordination, his writings and practical steps churches and individuals can take to engage justice work!

About the Host:

Tiffany Llewellyn is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who is passionate about all things race, justice, mental health, and culture. Although she considers herself a change agent and voice for the voiceless, her passion for social justice aims to restore voices to those who have been silenced.

