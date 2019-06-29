The Fourth of July, Ellen White, and Social Justice — Adventist Voices

This week I talk with Stephen Allred who's been on an interesting Adventist journey. A graduate of the self-supporting Heartland College, he then got his MDiv from Andrews University and worked on the same pastoral staff as Doug Batchelor. In 2012 he received his JD from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law and now works on religious liberty cases for the Pacific Union's Church State Council.

In this episode we talk about racism, social justice, and Ellen White, as well as some of the tensions surrounding Adventist displays of patriotism and church/state separation.

Listen to this new Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.