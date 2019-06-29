CoLab INC & Good to Go Media Present Media Conference

Boise, ID—CoLab INC & Good to Go Media present a media workshop for Adventist filmmakers, animators, writers, and all other media professionals. Topics will focus on financing, legal guidelines, distribution, and more. This two-day conference will be held at The Walk in Redlands, CA September 8 & 9, 2019.

“The goal of the event is to empower young adult Adventist media professionals to become better business leaders within their industry.” said Tanya Musgrave, Creative Director at Good to Go Media.

We are excited to have speakers who have been involved with projects from Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony, and more to help Adventist artist develop and grow professionally. Sessions include keynotes, panels, as well as workshops.

This two-day event will end with a pitch event, giving away $35,000 in cash prizes. Participants can submit their pitch before the event, and the six finalists will be able to present at the end of the conference to win funding for their project. To submit a pitch deck, participants will need to purchase a ticket.

“We look forward to seeing what young adult Adventist media professionals are doing and excited to possibly fund their project.” Fred Cornforth, CoLab INC Founder.

Tickets are on sale now for the low price of $199 and increase to $249 on August 7, 2019. Student tickets are available for $99. Tickets include entry and food for the event. Attendees can purchase tickets at goodtogomedia.org.

###

CoLab INC—An educational cohort designed to foster connection between established business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make a difference in their field.

Good to Go Media—Good to Go Media team produces, collects, and shares entertainment promoting good. Impulses of good and love throughout the world are captured and delivered in various ways for a diverse community.

This article was provided by CoLab INC Film & Media and Good to Go Media.

Image: Courtesy of Good to Go Media

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.