Adventist Voices by Spectrum: The Journal of the Adventist Forum Podcast — Episode 5

In this week's episode of Adventist Voices, Alexander Carpenter talks with both Bonnie Dwyer and Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson about SPECTRUM: The Journal of the Adventist Forum. We discuss the beginnings of Bonnie’s editorship twenty years ago and the secret theological structure for how the quarterly publication is structured. Associate Editor/Designer Sharon shares her design philosophy and art-based process. If you haven't read the most recent issue (Vol. 47, issue 2), open it up and join our conversation.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

