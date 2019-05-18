Adventist Voices by Spectrum: The Journal of the Adventist Forum Podcast — Episode 4

During the week Daniela Jean works in human resources for the city of North Miami; on the weekends she leads a young adult pop-up night for her local Adventist community that includes poetry and “mocktails.”

Author, speaker, and church programming innovator, Daniela Jean earned her M.A. in global strategic communication from Florida International University. In 2001 Daniela started the Hands at Work for Christ Sign Language Troupe and spent a three-year term on the Florida Conference Executive Committee. She has won several regional “under forty” awards and was a 2018 EBONY magazine POWER 100 people’s choice nominee.

In this Adventist Voices episode we discuss her immigrant story, what drives her care for creating community, and why she wrote her recent book, Live Your Worth.

Listen to this new podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

