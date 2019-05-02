Adventist Voices by Spectrum: The Journal of the Adventist Forum Podcast — Episode 3

In this week’s Adventist Voices conversation, I talk with Kaleb Eisele. We discuss how he founded Humans of Adventism, what he's learned about empathy and public criticism, and what his new media job with the Oregon Conference entails.

Listen to the new podcast, Adventist Voices, on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Further Reading:

“Humans of Adventism” Page Launched to Encourage Candid Conversation by Alita Byrd

Adventist Storyteller Sparks Media Movement by Natalia Perez

Kaleb's work for the Oregon Conference can be found on the conference's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.