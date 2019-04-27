Adventist Voices by Spectrum: The Journal of the Adventist Forum Podcast — Episode 2

In this week’s Adventist Voices conversation, Alexander Carpenter talks with newly-elected Adventist Forum board chair Carmen Lau. After being a stay-at-home mom for twenty-five years, she will graduate this week with a Master of Arts in the Anthropology of Peace and Human Rights. She relishes traveling with her husband, Yung, particularly when it involves seeing their three children who are scattered across the United States. She is a reader and podcast connoisseur who enjoys being in nature in the company of her two dogs. We discuss how she first read Spectrum at Southern Adventist University, her recent trip to research the Rwandan Genocide, and her vision for the future of Adventism.

