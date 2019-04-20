Adventist Voices by Spectrum: The Journal of the Adventist Forum Podcast — Episode 1

In this first episode of Spectrum’s new podcast, “Adventist Voices,” Adventist Forum board member Alexander Carpenter talks with Jennifer Allen, author of the book Confessions of an Adventist Boy, which dialogues with young Adventist men, ages 21 to 40, about where they are mentally, emotionally, and spiritually on issues as diverse as education, sex, baptism, money, gender bias, and more.

Alex also gives listeners a sneak preview of the Adventist Forum Conference line-up. The Conference will take place Labor Day Weekend, August 30 – September 1, 2019 at AdventHealth University in Orlando, Florida. Look for registration information coming to the Spectrum website soon.

Listen to the new podcast, Adventist Voices, on iTunes, Stitcher, Simplecast, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this first episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.