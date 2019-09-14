ADRA in The Bahamas — Adventist Voices

This week I talk with Nat Kofi Abu Bonsrah, the Emergency Response Planning Manager for the Adventist Development and Relief Agency's response to Hurricane Dorian damage to The Bahamas. He very passionately shares some early observations from the ground, briefly opens up about how he became involved with ADRA, and gets very specific about how folks can help. You can learn more at ADRA.org/HurricaneDorian

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

