The "That's Roy: Continuing the Conversation" documentary premiered at the 50th Anniversary Adventist Forum Conference on Sabbath, September 15, 2018. It commemorates the life of Roy Branson, founder and long-time editor of Spectrum magazine. He passed to his rest on July 7, 2015 at the age of 77.

Watch it here:

Video created and produced by Spectrum / Adventist Forum.

