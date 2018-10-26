O God, for whom galaxies

chime and ring — great moons

like pendula sweep back and forth

through molasses space

thick with emptiness;

formless and void

until You breathed and light

like a firefly in summer

blinked its way through the dark.

It grew, this little light of Thine,

into a beaming pulsar, it grew

into white that stood still

and spread, tremor ceasing.

You enfolded the world, wrapped

clay on its eyes and asked it

to see the light,

It blinked. Saw

Your magnificent beaming,

basked in Your rays for a time

until the clay fell off like scales

and the world saw good and evil —

went blind.

The light shines among men.

Sarah Burton holds an MA in Religion from Andrews University. She currently works as a freelance editor in Tallahassee, Florida where she lives with her husband, Kevin, and daughter, Adelia. Her poetry has appeared in Medical Literary Messenger, Mother’s Always Write, and Third Wednesday.

Photo by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash

