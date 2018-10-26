“A Declaration of War” — Pastor Geoff Patterson Examines the Unity Document

“This document is not a unity document. It’s… a declaration of war.”

For his October 20, 2018 sermon, Pastor Geoff Patterson of Forest Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church in Apopka, Florida examined the unity document and discussed his disappointment in the vote and concerns for the future of the church.

Patterson, who is continuing the church’s “Faith, Hope, and Love” series (based on 1 Corinthians 13:13), said he was beginning not with hope, but with significant disappointment. “But by God’s grace, we will arrive at hope at the end,” he said.

Patterson went on to discuss the recent Annual Council vote on the compliance document, which passed 185 in favor, 124 against, with 2 abstentions on October 14, 2018.

“We, as a world church, have made what I consider to be a very serious blunder,” said Patterson, “that in the end will cost us many tithe dollars, a great deal of energy that could have been used on mission, a large quantity of time far better spent on other pursuits, and more than a few good men and women from both sides of this issue.”

He continued saying, “this document has done more in one day to unravel the very carefully woven fabric of the Seventh-day Adventist Church than anything else that has occurred in my lifetime.”

WATCH Pastor Patterson’s 25-minute sermon here:

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image: Video still.

