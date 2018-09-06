Andrews University Nursing Programs Receive ACEN Accreditation

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich.—The Andrews University Department of Nursing has successfully completed Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) processes for all three of its programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN pre-licensure) program provides students with a complete spectrum of professional study, as well as a general education in the arts, humanities and sciences. It received eight years of continued accreditation from ACEN, guaranteeing it to be an accredited program until 2026.

The Registered Nurse–Bachelor of Science in nursing (RN–BSN) online completion program allows RNs who already hold an associate’s degree to be awarded the BS in nursing. It received ACEN accreditation in spring 2018 with no follow-up reports and is accredited until spring 2026.

The online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program allows students to move directly from a Bachelor of Science track to DNP studies. The program also allows MSN graduates to obtain their DNP within a reasonable time frame. Its ACEN accreditation was initially given with no follow-up reports in fall 2017. The accreditation is valid until fall 2022.

“ACEN accreditation demonstrates a seal of quality for nursing programs,” says Jochebed Bea Ade-Oshifogun, chair of the Department of Nursing. “This adds value and quality to Andrews University’s School of Health Profession programs. Our pre-licensure BSN and RN–BSN graduates can pursue graduate programs anywhere in the world. Our BSN and DNP graduates can easily and effectively secure employment after graduation.”

The Department of Nursing’s accreditation also ensures that pre-licensure BSN graduates can continue to take licensure examinations, and DNP graduates can take the national board certification examination, as only students from accredited institutions are permitted to sit for national board examinations.

Ade-Oshifogun says, “Our graduates can be proud of their alma mater. We are eternally grateful to God for the success achieved.”

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) is located at 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, Georgia 30326 and can be reached at 404-975-5000.

