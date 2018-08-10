How Healthy is Adventist Eschatology? Reflections on Contextual Imbalance (Part 3)

I have been examining the structural soundness of Adventist Eschatology from various perspectives. The first important level of reflection to take in account is the biblical one. Adventist Eschatology must start as a “Biblical hermeneutics” of the Eschatology expressed in the Bible. We cannot start elsewhere. We must remember though, that while remaining biblical, the understanding of Eschatology is not always crystal-clear, definitive nor homogeneous. In fact, biblical Eschatology has an internal unsolvable tension and complexity nurtured and legitimated by its double soul: apocalyptic and messianic. And it’s not easy to remain faithful to this double belonging. The history of Adventism shows, particularly in our days, an imbalance in our hermeneutics – toward the apocalyptic and away from the messianic. But the challenge doesn’t stop here, because we humans are not destined to be closed up in a book, even a sacred one. Our life is woven at the crossroads of various belongings and experiences. For this reason Adventist Eschatology can’t be true and balanced if it remains faithful only to the Bible.

This necessitates a second level of reflection, bound to the community itself – to us. Without giving up our attachment to the Bible, we must also be able to articulate our Eschatology in relation to ourselves, because the age we live in – with the particular expectations, fears and attitudes of our present identity, individually or collectively – are not neutral in relation to the theological and doctrinal statements we make on Eschatology. Eschatology is never an abstract and trans-temporal exercise. It always belongs, in its form and formulation, to an historical and situated subject. The articulation of Hebrew Eschatology, for instance, was not the same before or after the exile. The Old Testament Eschatology expressed by the prophets couldn’t have been articulated this way in another historical period. The biblical prophets’ Eschatology expresses a typical post-exilic perspective. It presupposes the irreversible failure of their religious system, therefore the main thrust is no longer “reformation” but “redemption” (A. Neher). In the same way articulation of Adventist eschatology today must remain faithful to our pioneers but certainly not merely copy them. This would be the worst mistake. And this exercise of interpreting what we are today in the light of our own developmental identity is what I call an “Ecclesiological Hermeneutics” of our own community. It’s true that our community needs to line up with biblical Eschatology. But it’s also true that our biblical articulation of Eschatology must line up with the essentials of what we are today. The historical subject never disappears but contributes to articulate the biblical message on Eschatology. This is what the Bible teaches us. So what Adventism is today, in its heterogeneity, pluralism and complexity, is also “theologically relevant” for formulating our own understanding of Eschatology. The meaning and success of this “Ecclesiological Hermeneutics” then, depends on the perceptive capacity and wisdom which a community has toward itself. At present we are not very aware of our own historical and social profile, quantitatively and qualitatively, and how that impacts our eschatology and theology in general.

But a third kind of reflection now emerges. “Biblical” and “community” understanding must be completed with the reflection of our socio-cultural “context” in relation to Eschatology. No church can remain healthy and faithful to the whole bible if it doesn’t develop a balanced “Hermeneutics of society” – of its own socio-cultural milieu. And again the socio-cultural context of the Adventist pioneers must always be kept in mind but should not impose its paradigms and categories on us today. This is why I speak in favor of this “three Hermeneutics” and their continuous interaction because, among other reasons, understanding the Bible, ourselves and today’s society, takes time to develop. What appears at first sight is not necessarily true for any of these three instances. Consequently the final Adventist statement on Eschatology today can’t be one we copy from our pioneers, not even one we think we pick up from the bible. It must necessarily be mediated by interpretation and understanding, played at these three levels of experience. So let’s now explore this third level which concerns understanding Eschatology in relation to our current socio-cultural context.

1. A Courageous and Pro-active Premillennialist Option

Historically Adventism has chosen a premillenialist understanding of Eschatology. Premillennialism, in Christian Eschatology, is the belief that Jesus will physically return to the earth (the Second Coming) before the Millennium. Premillennialism is based upon a literal interpretation of Revelation 20:1-6, which describes Jesus' thousand-year reign taking place after the “Second Coming”. We Adventists didn’t invent the “Premillennialist option”, but we have given it probably its best and most typical expression. However, the premillenialist view is a minority one across the large spectrum of Christian communities. Two specifications are necessary here.

First, Premillennialism is not limited to expressing a chronological sequence of final events. It also expresses a particular ontological understanding of human malaise, which is neither transitory nor superficial. It’s radical and structural. Consequently humanity itself cannot resolve the situation. Christ must come first – before the millennium – because it’s up to him resolve what we humans cannot. And he will resolve it in the Millennium. This then is a cosmological understanding of Evil, not just an existential, social or political evil that might be solved in human history with the best of our efforts. It is a radical evil that makes God’s transcendental intervention necessary. This is what Adventist premillennialism teaches. A radical pessimism toward human history and destiny. Postmillennialism, in contrast, has a more optimistic view.

Second, this premillennialist and postmillennialist description of Christian Eschatology really emerged in the 19 th century. And was probably much more influenced by the socio-economic-political context than by the Bible itself. In fact, at that time religious postmillennialism was transversal and diffuse in its various forms. But its optimism and certainty was derived from a new trust in human progress, an optimism that soon also found a religious expression. It was the socio-cultural context that probably influenced and pushed Christianity to postmillennialist positions.

2. A Messianic Euphoric Context (19 th Century)

Eschatology secularizes outreach from churches to society with churches then influencing and transforming society positively with its future-oriented focus. This secularized Eschatology assumes that the world is becoming more enlightened, fairer, and just. The doctrine of progress promotes the sense that opportunity is on the rise, and old prejudices will wither away. The belief in progress had already emerged with the Enlightenment. But with the industrial revolution, in the 19 th century, this trust really became universal. According to this view, humanity was perfectible. Education and opportunity would allow people to understand the world, improve it, and create a better society. Americans particularly loved this idea because progress as an intellectual construction goes back to the origins of the United States. As a country, in the aftermath of its successful revolution against the mighty British Empire, the U.S. was celebrated as a new beginning, a departure from old, failed, European ways. America would have freedom and opportunity, and avoid the perils of the European class hierarchy, in which the children of old aristocratic families enjoyed options unavailable to everyone else. The U.S., it was thought, would be different: open to immigrants, full of opportunity, with land free for the taking. It cut a new path, one that promised improvement, a break from the past. Over the course of the nineteenth century a selective reading of American history allowed this view to flourish. The U.S. grew in extent, population and wealth. Science made strides, as did industry. A vast array of immigrants from various countries and religions came to the United States and became citizens. Helped by a national public school movement, everyone learned about a past of freedom and opportunity, and the importance of upholding these traditions. The end of slavery – although hard fought and replaced at the end of the Civil War by a less-than-enlightened labor system for freed slaves– was easily incorporated into this story. An optimistic narrative of American cultural development posited continual improvement.

Adventist premillennialist Eschatology is contextually timely because it tries to resist the arrogance of this new "religion" of human progress. It does this theologically and spiritually, but not culturally and sociologically, because Adventism itself is – paradoxically – an expression of this trust in human capacity. That’s visible in Adventist ethical perfectionism or in today’s Adventist administrative utilitarianism.