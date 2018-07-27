Early Bird Registration Deadline is Tuesday for Adventist Forum’s 50th Anniversary Conference

As July melts away into August, so will the special discounted price for the Adventist Forum Conference registration. Tuesday, July 31, is the “early bird” deadline.

A new documentary on Roy Branson will premiere at the conference. There will be an amazing art exhibit featuring the art from 80 Spectrum magazine covers. The speaker list for the Conference includes Terrie Aamodt, Benjamin Baker, Jonathan Butler, Chris Oberg, Kendra Haloviak Valentine, Fritz Guy, Brain Bull, James Hayward, Gerald Bryant, April Summit, and Zane Yi. Adventist Forum leaders from over the years will also share stories: Glenn Coe, Alvin Kwiram, Charles Scriven, in a session moderated by David R. Larson.

As the registrations arrive at the office, the excitement grows. We hope that you, too, will be joining us for this wonderful time of conversation and community.

REGISTER NOW for the Adventist Forum Conference!

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

