Oakwood University Aeolians Win at World Choir Games

Oakwood University Aeolians achieved the highest scores in two categories to win big at the 10th edition of World Choir Games in Tshwane, in the northern part of South Africa. Competing in the categories of Spirituals, Musica Contemporanea, and University and College, the Aeolians bested more than 14 other choirs from around the world to triumph, not only with the highest score in two of the three categories, but also winning three gold medals — two of which were championships — at the biennial event.

The invited assortment of choirs this year hailed from around Africa, from Europe to Sweden and beyond, as well as further flung locales like Singapore, Indonesia, Argentina, and the United States. INTERKULTUR, organizers, hosted the world’s largest choir competition for the first time on the continent of Africa with Tshwane as the host city. This year marks the 30th year of the games and 11 days of competition. The Aeolians repeated their gold medal wins from the 2012 World Choirs Games in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"We are delighted to acknowledge, to the glory of God, the hard work, and sacrifice of the Aeolians and their leadership,” says Dr. Leslie Pollard, President of Oakwood University. “The Aeolians represent a treasure for our Seventh-day Adventist Church, the city of Huntsville, the state of Alabama, and our United States of America. Congratulations to Dr. Jason Ferdinand, our music department, and especially our devoted students, who compose this world-renowned group. Having toured with them in South Africa last week, the message was clear — Oakwood University is all about excellence!”

Oakwood University, a historically Black Seventh-day Adventist institution of higher learning, offers quality Christian Education that emphasizes academic excellence, promotes the harmonious development of mind, body, and spirit, and prepares leaders in service for God and humanity. More information about Oakwood can be found on their website at www.oakwood.edu.

This article was written by Kenn Dixon and originally appeared on the North American Division’s website. Image courtesy of Oakwood University.

