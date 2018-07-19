Banner image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

Oakwood University Aeolians Win at World Choir Games

19 July 2018 | North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists, Oakwood University, and Kenn Dixon
PrintPrint

Oakwood University Aeolians achieved the highest scores in two categories to win big at the 10th edition of World Choir Games in Tshwane, in the northern part of South Africa. Competing in the categories of Spirituals, Musica Contemporanea, and University and College, the Aeolians bested more than 14 other choirs from around the world to triumph, not only with the highest score in two of the three categories, but also winning three gold medals — two of which were championships  at the biennial event.

The invited assortment of choirs this year hailed from around Africa, from Europe to Sweden and beyond, as well as further flung locales like Singapore, Indonesia, Argentina, and the United States. INTERKULTUR, organizers, hosted the world’s largest choir competition for the first time on the continent of Africa with Tshwane as the host city. This year marks the 30th year of the games and 11 days of competition. The Aeolians repeated their gold medal wins from the 2012 World Choirs Games in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"We are delighted to acknowledge, to the glory of God, the hard work, and sacrifice of the Aeolians and their leadership,” says Dr. Leslie Pollard, President of Oakwood University. “The Aeolians represent a treasure for our Seventh-day Adventist Church, the city of Huntsville, the state of Alabama, and our United States of America. Congratulations to Dr. Jason Ferdinand, our music department, and especially our devoted students, who compose this world-renowned group. Having toured with them in South Africa last week, the message was clear — Oakwood University is all about excellence!”

Oakwood University, a historically Black Seventh-day Adventist institution of higher learning, offers quality Christian Education that emphasizes academic excellence, promotes the harmonious development of mind, body, and spirit, and prepares leaders in service for God and humanity. More information about Oakwood can be found on their website at www.oakwood.edu.

 

This article was written by Kenn Dixon and originally appeared on the North American Division’s website. Image courtesy of Oakwood University.

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Sidebar image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

Sidebar image: Click for God, Land, and the Flood book

Current Issue

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Support Spectrum

Thank you for making your generous gift. Your donation will help independent Adventist journalism expand across the globe.

DONATE NOW!

Newsletter

Ads

Organizations

Sat, 07/28/2018
Paul Mugane: Finding my way into inter-faith chaplaincy
Paul Mugane
Sat, 08/04/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Summer 2018 Meeting with Voices of Our City
Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir and Band
Sat, 08/04/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Summer 2018 Meeting with Voices of Our City
Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir and Band
Tue, 10/02/2018
The Escape Line Book Release and Celebration
Sat, 10/13/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Fall 2018 Meeting with Dr. Donald Casebolt
Dr. Donald Casebolt
Sat, 10/13/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Fall 2018 Meeting with Dr. Donald Casebolt
Dr. Donald Casebolt
Sat, 04/20/2019 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Spring 2019 Meeting with Christine Whitworth
Christine Whitworth

Connect with Spectrum

Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Facebook
Facebook
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Twitter
Twitter
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Flickr
Flickr
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine RSS Feeds
RSS