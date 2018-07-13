Siblings Donate Birthday Money to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

LOMA LINDA, CA – July 12, 2018 – Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) recently gained two young benefactors after brother-sister duo Ashton and Alyssa Jean-Marie donated over $1,000 to the LLUCH Birthday Club.

For their birthdays this year, the siblings raised money by asking for donations to the hospital in lieu of birthday gifts. They set a goal to raise $500 but were able to raise $1,005.

“There are things far more important than toys,” said Alyssa, 11, during the check presentation ceremony on July 2. “It makes us happy to help sick kids, and hopefully this will make a difference.”

The Birthday Club was established in 2016 to honor and celebrate extraordinary kids who want to give back to other kids in need after Ulysses Hsu became the hospital’s first junior philanthropist. Funds raised through the club will benefit Vision 2020 – The Campaign for a Whole Tomorrow and the construction of the new Children’s Hospital tower.

Rachelle Bussell, MA, CFRE, senior vice president of advancement at Loma Linda University Health, said she was moved by the generosity of Alyssa and Ashton, 4.

“These kids are teaching the next generation the value of giving back and making a difference for someone else,” Bussell said. “Donating in honor of a birthday to our Children’s Hospital brings valuable dollars to kids and families during some of their most difficult times, and we hope it has made you feel incredibly special….You are special to us.”

Alyssa and Ashton are the youngest members of the Birthday Club and the first siblings to donate.

Alyssa said she learned a lot through the process and would do it again.

“I’ve learned to be more selfless and appreciate what we have.”

To learn more about donating your birthday to LLUCH, visit LLUCH.org/BirthdayClub.

About Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital - LLUCH

The Children’s Hospital is the only dedicated pediatric hospital in the vast geographic region of San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo and Mono counties. With 348 beds dedicated just for kids, one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the country and more than 100,000 children who come each year, LLUCH is a major pediatric teaching facility, known worldwide as the pioneer of neonatal heart transplantation. LLUCH is part of Loma Linda University Health – the umbrella organization encompassing Loma Linda University’s eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center’s six hospitals and more than 1,000 faculty physicians located across the Inland Empire in Southern California. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission “to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

This press release and photo were provided by Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. Photo: Alyssa and Ashton Jean-Marie presented a check to LLU Children’s Hospital alongside mascot Luke the Lion on Monday, July 2.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.