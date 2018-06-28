CommSessions to Strengthen Communication among Adventist Communicators

A new online “CommSessions” event next week will feature ways in which communication can be more effective among Adventist communicators and leaders within the church. The one-hour session is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

“This is part of our larger strategy to provide training and strengthen communication skills among Adventist communicators within our Inter-American Division territory,” says Abel Márquez, communication director for the church in Inter-America and main organizer of the event.

Speakers will include board members of the Society of Adventist Communicators Interamérica chapter who will bolster corporate image, media production, digital communication, and journalism.

CommSessions is a series of talks on innovation, creativity and collaboration for pastors and leaders in the church that is organized by the communication department at the Inter-American Division and takes place every three months.

To watch the one-hour CommSessions on July 3, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) in Spanish, English, and French, go to webcast.interamerica.org

This article was written by Libna Stevens and originally appeared on the Inter-American Division website.

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

