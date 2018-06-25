Banner image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

NAD Leader Becomes Highest Ranking Seventh-day Adventist Chaplain in U.S. Navy Reserve

25 June 2018 | North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists and Mylon Medley
PrintPrint

The associate director of the North American Division Adventist Chaplaincy Ministries (ACM) was recently selected for promotion to captain for the United States Navy Reserve. The promotion will bring Washington Johnson, II greater leadership responsibilities through extensive oversight for religious programming, and counsel to members of the Navy Reserve’s senior leadership ranks regarding spiritual, moral, and ethical issues.

Furthermore, Johnson is now the third African-American Seventh-day Adventist to hold the rank in the United States Navy Chaplain Corp, following Captain Herman Kibble and Admiral Barry Black.

“I am truly grateful to God for the blessing of this selection and the opportunity to continue my chaplaincy ministry in the new rank,” said Johnson. “It is a high honor to serve both God and country.”

Johnson’s new level of administrative authority in the Navy Reserve expands the scope of his duties to include strategic planning, and the training and development of other chaplains of various faiths. In his current role at ACM, Johnson facilitates endorsements, recruits prospective chaplains, and interacts with union and conference leaders.

“The promotion to captain will provide increased mentoring opportunities that will help to prepare the next generation of Seventh-day Adventist chaplains,” said Johnson.

Johnson is also a staff chaplain at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and the United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) in Colorado Springs, CO.

The official promotion ceremony for Capt. Washington Johnson, II will take place October 1, 2018.

 

This article was written by Mylon Medley, and originally appeared on the North American Division website. Photo courtesy of the NAD.

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Sidebar image: Click for Urban Mission and Ministry Congress page

Sidebar image: Register now for Adventist Forum Anniversary Conference

Sidebar image: Click for God, Land, and the Flood book

Current Issue

Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Support Spectrum

Thank you for making your generous gift. Your donation will help independent Adventist journalism expand across the globe.

DONATE NOW!

Newsletter

Ads

Organizations

Sat, 08/04/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Summer 2018 Meeting with Voices of Our City
Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir and Band
Sat, 08/04/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Summer 2018 Meeting with Voices of Our City
Steph Johnson and the Voices of Our City Choir and Band
Tue, 10/02/2018
The Escape Line Book Release and Celebration
Sat, 10/13/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Fall 2018 Meeting with Dr. Donald Casebolt
Dr. Donald Casebolt
Sat, 10/13/2018 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Fall 2018 Meeting with Dr. Donald Casebolt
Dr. Donald Casebolt
Sat, 01/19/2019 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Winter 2019 Meeting with Clifford Goldstein
Clifford Goldstein
Sat, 04/20/2019 | San Diego Adventist Forum
Spring 2019 Meeting with Christine Whitworth
Christine Whitworth

Connect with Spectrum

Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Facebook
Facebook
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Twitter
Twitter
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine on Flickr
Flickr
Social media link: Spectrum Magazine RSS Feeds
RSS