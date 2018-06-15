Banner image: Conference
Watch Rio Lindo Adventist Academy’s Music Video “Beautiful River”

15 June 2018 | Alisa Williams
Rio Lindo Adventist Academy’s Lindaires and video production class recently collaborated to create a music video titled “Beautiful River.”

In the three minute video, the Lindaires sing “Shall We Gather at the River,” written by poet and composer Robert Lowry in 1864 to symbolize the heavenly reunion between God and believers.

According to Rio Lindo’s Facebook page, students helped with all stages of the video, from directing and filming to producing and editing. It was filmed entirely on the academy campus.

WATCH the “Beautiful River” Music Video from Rio Lindo Academy:

Music director: Rochelle White; Video director: Rika Meyer.

 

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image: video still.

 

