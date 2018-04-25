Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health Announce Formation of a New Joint Operating Company

Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health announced an agreement on Monday, April 23, to integrate clinical activities and services through a new joint operating company. The partnership will extend across clinics and facilities in Humboldt, Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Solano counties. The proposed arrangement is subject to regulatory review.

“Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health believe this is the right thing to do for the communities we serve,” said Jeff Eller, Adventist Health president of the Northern California region. “Patients will benefit from more access points, better health outcomes and controlled costs by coordinating their care across the spectrum of their health needs.”

The affiliation applies to facilities, services and clinics associated with Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena and Adventist Health Vallejo and Home Health services and facilities, services and clinics associated with St. Joseph Hospital Eureka, Redwood Memorial Hospital, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Queen of the Valley Hospital and the St. Joseph Home Care Network. The arrangement does not include the other 15 Adventist Health hospitals in the western United States or the other 50 Providence St. Joseph Health hospitals located throughout the western United States and Texas. Under this affiliation, Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health will retain existing hospital names, licenses, capital assets and employees.

“Both Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health have a strong history of successful clinical collaboration. This is an extraordinary moment in the histories of St. Joseph Health and Adventist Health,” said Kevin Klockenga, St. Joseph Health Northern California Region president and chief executive officer. “By coming together under a new organization, we will work together to ensure a healthier future for the communities we serve by providing patients access to a full continuum of high-quality services close to home.”

Officials at Adventist Health and St. Joseph Health are working toward a closing of the proposed transaction sometime later this year. Meanwhile, both organizations remain committed to delivering exceptional care throughout the region.

About Adventist Health:

Adventist Health is a faith-based, non-profit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Its compassionate and talented team of 33,300 includes more than 24,600 employees; 5,000 medical staff physicians; and 3,700 volunteers working together in pursuit of one mission: living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in 20 hospitals, more than 280 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 13 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers. Through its nonprofit public benefit corporation Adventist Health accommodates the unique needs of organizations that want to affiliate. Together, its team is inspired to transform the health experience of our communities, with its unique focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing. For more information, visit www.adventisthealth.org.

About Providence St. Joseph Health:

Providence St. Joseph Health is a Catholic health system with diverse partners, unified around improving the health and wellness of all, especially the poor and vulnerable. Serving in seven states, the Providence St. Joseph Health family includes 111,000 employees and caregivers who serve in hospitals, clinics, home health, long term care, insurance, accountable care networks, housing, education and many other services. The Providence St. Joseph Health family includes St. Joseph Health, Providence Health & Services, Covenant Health in West Texas, Facey Medical Foundation in Los Angeles, Hoag Memorial Presbyterian in Orange County, Calif., Kadlec in Southeast Washington, Pacific Medical Centers in Seattle, and Swedish Health Services in Seattle.

St. Joseph Health (SJH) is an integrated Catholic health care delivery system sponsored by the St. Joseph Health Ministry. It is organized into three regions- Northern California, Southern California, and Texas/ New Mexico. In Northern California, SJH provides a full range of care facilities including 4 acute care hospitals, home health agency, hospice care, outpatient services and community clinics. All of our hospital and home health entities are accredited by the Joint Commission. In our award-winning facilities, SJH maintains a “continuum of care,” matched to the diverse needs of the communities who depend on us every day. For more information, visit www.psjhealth.org.

